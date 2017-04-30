Brokerages Set Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial Hldg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price objective on Boston Private Financial Hldg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 15.60 on Tuesday. Boston Private Financial Hldg has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Boston Private Financial Hldg had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg will post $0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Boston Private Financial Hldg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Hldg Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

