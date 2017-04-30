Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Boston Private Financial Hldg (BPFH) Share Price

Media coverage about Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been trending positive on Sunday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boston Private Financial Hldg earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 15.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Boston Private Financial Hldg has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Private Financial Hldg (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business earned $90.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. Boston Private Financial Hldg had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Boston Private Financial Hldg’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Boston Private Financial Hldg (BPFH) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/boston-private-financial-hldg-bpfh-getting-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Boston Private Financial Hldg Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.