Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -0.22

Media stories about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) have trended somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding earned a news sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) opened at 35.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton Holding news, Director Philip A. Odeen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $340,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-bah-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company is a provider of management and technology, consulting and engineering services to the United States and international governments, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. The Company’s client base includes government, commercial and international clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.