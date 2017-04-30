Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Gabelli lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report released on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Foung now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.25. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/boeing-co-ba-expected-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-9-30-per-share.html.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.71 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) opened at 184.83 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,129,000 after buying an additional 960,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $580,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.