Boeing Co (BA) Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Equities researchers at Gabelli lifted their FY2017 earnings estimates for Boeing in a report released on Thursday. Gabelli analyst J. Foung now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.25. Gabelli has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.27 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 239.48% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.
BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.71 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.52.
Boeing (NYSE:BA) opened at 184.83 on Friday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,414,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,641,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,345,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,412,830,000 after buying an additional 1,323,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boeing by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,580,896 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,229,000 after buying an additional 1,186,424 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,034,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $161,129,000 after buying an additional 960,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,586,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,712,079,000 after buying an additional 857,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Boeing news, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 102,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.76, for a total value of $17,022,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $580,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,827 shares of company stock valued at $34,170,203 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
About Boeing
The Boeing Company is an aerospace company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security (BDS), such as Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), Network & Space Systems (N&SS) and Global Services & Support (GS&S), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces and markets commercial jet aircraft and provides related support services, to the commercial airline industry.
