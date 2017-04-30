Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP is a master limited partnership engaged through its subsidiaries, Texas Gas Transmission, LLC and Gulf South Pipeline Company, LP, in the interstate transportation and storage of natural gas. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWP. TheStreet upgraded Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. 472,352 shares of the stock were exchanged. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company earned $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the third quarter valued at about $10,729,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,130,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 344,595 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,992,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 129,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

