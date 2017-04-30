Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONC) PT Raised to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) traded down 9.20% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 411,403 shares of the company were exchanged. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.13. The firm’s market capitalization is $95.79 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on the development of REOLYSIN, its cancer therapeutic. The Company’s clinical program is made up of a registration program that includes muscle-invasive bladder cancer and glioma cancer, over six randomized Phase II clinical trials and approximately six other investigative clinical trials.

