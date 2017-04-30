Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) PT Set at $54.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc reissued a neutral rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.38.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) traded down 1.48% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. 2,705,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The company’s market capitalization is $6.58 billion.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company earned $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.83 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -274.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Petrie purchased 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $133,668.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at $576,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Capital World Investors raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,919,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,952,000 after buying an additional 486,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,839,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,295,000 after buying an additional 313,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,927,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after buying an additional 295,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,390,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,461,000 after buying an additional 664,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,740,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after buying an additional 850,576 shares during the last quarter.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

