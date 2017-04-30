BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $67.00 Price Target for Halliburton Company (HAL)

BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 target price on Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAL. Vetr upgraded shares of Halliburton Company from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc reiterated an overweight rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton Company from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.34.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,408 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company’s market cap is $39.78 billion. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Halliburton Company had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company earned $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton Company news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $38,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,449.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $36,453.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,072,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Halliburton Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

