BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.02 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce $741.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $749.61 million. BMC Stock Holdings posted sales of $727.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings will report full year sales of $741.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.5 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BMC Stock Holdings.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. BMC Stock Holdings had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business earned $747.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. BMC Stock Holdings’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on BMC Stock Holdings in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BMC Stock Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Shares of BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ:BMCH) traded down 1.06% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,476 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.48. BMC Stock Holdings has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $42,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Alexander sold 21,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $456,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,020,744 shares of company stock worth $64,290,063. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMC Stock Holdings Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

