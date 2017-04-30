Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSE:BRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 764,521 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 15th total of 656,064 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,252 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $8,564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) opened at 12.46 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company’s market cap is $301.13 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development.

