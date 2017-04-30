Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.67 million. On average, analysts expect Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. to post $0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) traded up 0.72% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. 43,314 shares of the stock were exchanged. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The firm’s market cap is $267.08 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company manages its operations through four segments: asphalt terminaling services, crude oil terminaling and storage services, crude oil pipeline services, and crude oil trucking and producer field services. Asphalt terminaling services segment operations generally consist of fee based activities associated with providing storage, terminaling and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

