BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Short Interest Up 16.0% in April

BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 61,720,061 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 53,221,531 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,360,782 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBRY. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) opened at 9.34 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock’s market cap is $4.96 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 93.19%. The company had revenue of $297 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBRY. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in BlackBerry by 84.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,367 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 8.1% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 86,430 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kissinger Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 23.6% in the first quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

