BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) (TSE:BB) will announce $264 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246 million and the highest is $298 million. BlackBerry reported sales of $400 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year sales of $264 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $980 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $955 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The smartphone producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 93.19%. The company earned $297 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,952 shares of the smartphone producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $192,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,272,366 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.96 billion. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackBerry Ltd (BBRY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264 Million” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/blackberry-ltd-bbry-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-264-million-updated.html.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BBRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.