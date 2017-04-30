Black Diamond Group Ltd (BDI) Receives C$5.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDI. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) traded up 4.59% on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,272 shares. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The stock’s market cap is $178.41 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25.

In other Black Diamond Group news, Director Trevor Haynes sold 10,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$40,800.00.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited is a Canada-based company, which rents and sells modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company offers lodging and other support services related to remote workforce accommodation and space rentals.

