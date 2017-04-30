BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.22

News headlines about BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BJ's Restaurants earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 89 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s scoring:

Several analysts have recently commented on BJRI shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) traded up 5.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 883,874 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.90. BJ's Restaurants has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ's Restaurants will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Puchner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 29,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,112,637.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Given News Impact Rating of 0.22” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/bjs-restaurants-bjri-given-news-impact-rating-of-0-22.html.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.