Bitauto Hldg (BITA) Receiving Very Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) have trended very positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bitauto Hldg earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) traded down 4.77% during trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 1,049,134 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $2.03 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76. Bitauto Hldg has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

Bitauto Hldg (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business earned $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Bitauto Hldg had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Bitauto Hldg Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

