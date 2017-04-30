Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 guidance at $0.12-0.18 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods to post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) opened at 15.40 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Forward View reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 7,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

