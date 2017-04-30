Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

Press coverage about Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) has trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Big 5 Sporting Goods earned a news impact score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BGFV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Forward View reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Big 5 Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.70.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded down 2.84% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,653 shares. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $333.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 7,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $216,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

