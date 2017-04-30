Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) in a report published on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.23) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,265 ($16.17) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($20.33) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 1,420 ($18.15) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 1,400 ($17.90) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($20.77) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,287.48 ($16.46).

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) traded up 1.86% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1175.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,434,825 shares. BHP Billiton plc has a 1-year low of GBX 786.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,518.50. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 62.53 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,251.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,309.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/bhp-billiton-plc-blt-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital-updated.html.

About BHP Billiton plc

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Billiton plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Billiton plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.