BHP Billiton plc (BLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,269.35 ($16.23).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLT. S&P Global Inc set a GBX 1,300 ($16.62) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.33) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,410 ($18.03) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($17.71) target price on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) traded up 1.86% during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1175.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,434,825 shares. BHP Billiton plc has a 12-month low of GBX 786.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,518.50. The stock’s market cap is GBX 62.53 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,251.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,309.73.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

