BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Earning Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BHP Billiton Limited earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the mining company an impact score of 59 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) traded up 1.69% during trading on Friday, hitting $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,510 shares. BHP Billiton Limited has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Billiton Limited in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec upgraded BHP Billiton Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

BHP Billiton Limited Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

