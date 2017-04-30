Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $566.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.35 EPS.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) traded down 1.86% on Friday, reaching $31.70. 233,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/benchmark-electronics-inc-bhe-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Jon J. King sold 24,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $773,287.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Francis Adam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,078.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,429 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 138.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.