Belden Inc. (BDC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Belden had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business earned $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5.48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) traded down 2.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.70. 224,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $81.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other news, EVP Glenn Pennycook sold 6,306 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $459,455.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,470.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc is a signal transmission solutions provider company. The Company operates through five segment: Broadcast Solutions (Broadcast), Enterprise Connectivity Solutions (Enterprise), Industrial Connectivity Solutions (Industrial Connectivity), Industrial IT Solutions (Industrial IT), and Network Security Solutions (Network Security).

