Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Reduced by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PHH Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.34 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Bank of America Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Rafferty Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Woods purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,162.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

