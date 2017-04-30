Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst A. Kaschalk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 49.57 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,000 million. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

