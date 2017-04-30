B/E Aerospace Inc (BEAV) Short Interest Update

B/E Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:BEAV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 885,167 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 1,111,136 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, VP Ryan M. Patch sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $577,900.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,564.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in B/E Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B/E Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B/E Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in B/E Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B/E Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut B/E Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $62.00 price objective on B/E Aerospace and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of B/E Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of B/E Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

B/E Aerospace (NASDAQ:BEAV) opened at 64.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. B/E Aerospace has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $65.26.

B/E Aerospace (NASDAQ:BEAV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business earned $730.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.28 million. B/E Aerospace had a return on equity of 246.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that B/E Aerospace will post $3.65 EPS for the current year.

B/E Aerospace Company Profile

B/E Aerospace, Inc is a manufacturer of cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets. The Company sells its products and provides services directly to airlines and aerospace manufacturer. It operates through two segments. The Company manufactures aircraft seats, offering a selection of first class, business class, tourist class and regional aircraft seats.

