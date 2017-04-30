Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BB&T Co.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (BBT)

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BB&T Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BB&T Co.’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of BB&T Co. from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BB&T Co. in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) traded down 0.92% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,980 shares. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.05.

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. BB&T Co. had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. BB&T Co.’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 53,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,324,371.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,649.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $135,172.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,406 shares of company stock worth $2,941,045. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in BB&T Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in BB&T Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in BB&T Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 678,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in BB&T Co. during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in BB&T Co. during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business operations primarily through its bank subsidiary, Branch Banking and Trust Company (Branch Bank), and other nonbank subsidiaries. Its segments include Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Holdings and Financial Services.

