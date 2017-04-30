Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,863,701 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 24,123,640 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,152,403 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp by 42.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) opened at 3.02 on Friday. Baytex Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company’s market cap is $707.30 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company earned $233.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. Baytex Energy Corp had a negative net margin of 69.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

