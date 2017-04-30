Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 129.3% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 89,017 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 34.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. Cisco Systems also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,727 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 212% compared to the typical daily volume of 554 put options.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $537,079.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,752.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark D. Chandler sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $544,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,807 shares of company stock worth $12,668,893. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

