Base Resources’ (BSE) “not rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Base Resources Ltd (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

Separately, Numis Securities Ltd initiated coverage on Base Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) remained flat at GBX 18.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 250,000 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.96. Base Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 2.99 and a 52-week high of GBX 21.50. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 133.60 million.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited is an Australia-based mineral sands producer. The Company is engaged in the operation of the 100%-owned Kwale Mineral Sands Operation (Kwale Operation) in Kenya. The Company’s segments include Kwale Operation and Other operations. The Kwale Operation is located approximately 10 kilometers inland from the Kenyan coast and over 50 kilometers south of Mombasa, the principal port facility for East Africa.

