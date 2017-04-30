Just Eat PLC (JE) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm currently has a GBX 700 ($8.95) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JE. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Just Eat PLC from GBX 620 ($7.93) to GBX 650 ($8.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 734 ($9.38) target price on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.27) price target on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie increased their price target on Just Eat PLC from GBX 610 ($7.80) to GBX 634 ($8.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Just Eat PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Just Eat PLC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 672.81 ($8.60).

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) traded down 1.53584% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 575.92371. The company had a trading volume of 8,309,099 shares. Just Eat PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 376.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 623.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 572.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 555.62. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.91 billion.

In other news, insider Paul Harrison acquired 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.93) per share, for a total transaction of £79,251.24 ($101,318.38).

Just Eat PLC Company Profile

Just Eat plc is a United Kingdom-based operator of digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The Company’s segments include the UK, Australia & New Zealand, Established Markets and Developing Markets. The Established Markets includes Benelux, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway and Switzerland.

