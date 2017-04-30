Carrefour Sa Spon (CRRFY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut shares of Carrefour Sa Spon (OTC:CRRFY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Carrefour Sa Spon (OTC:CRRFY) traded up 0.743% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.745. 140,599 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. Carrefour Sa Spon has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $5.76.

