Carrefour SA (CA) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €23.50 ($25.54) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €21.60 ($23.48) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Macquarie set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of Carrefour SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour SA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.29 ($27.49).

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) traded up 0.418% during trading on Tuesday, reaching €21.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,626 shares. The firm has a market cap of €16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.496. Carrefour SA has a one year low of €20.08 and a one year high of €25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of €21.50 and a 200 day moving average of €22.56.

Carrefour SA Company Profile

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

