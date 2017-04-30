Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Grows By 97.7%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,627 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 75,676 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,165 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) traded down 0.39% on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839 shares. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $473.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm earned $13.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s operating subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust (the Bank), is a community bank, which offers a range of deposit, loan and related banking products, as well as brokerage services provided through a third-party brokerage arrangement. In addition, the Company offers trust and investment management services through its second tier subsidiary, Bar Harbor Trust Services, a Maine chartered non-depository trust company.

