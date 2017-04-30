BankUnited (BKU) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BankUnited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 67 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) traded down 1.29% on Friday, reaching $35.29. 1,010,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. BankUnited had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $258.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post $2.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

In other news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $39,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,699 shares in the company, valued at $626,704.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Roberto sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $70,008.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,240,217 shares of company stock worth $84,316,474 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

