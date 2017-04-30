Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Likely to Impact Bank Of The Ozarks (OZRK) Share Price

News stories about Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bank Of The Ozarks earned a news sentiment score of -0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) opened at 47.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Bank Of The Ozarks has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Bank Of The Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business earned $219.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.45 million. Bank Of The Ozarks had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Of The Ozarks will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Bank Of The Ozarks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bank Of The Ozarks’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OZRK shares. Brean Capital set a $63.00 price target on Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of The Ozarks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price target on Bank Of The Ozarks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other Bank Of The Ozarks news, Director Walter J. Mullen III sold 505 shares of Bank Of The Ozarks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $25,406.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley purchased 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $59,923.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,364.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,499 shares of company stock valued at $131,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of The Ozarks

Bank of the Ozarks, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns an Arkansas state chartered subsidiary bank, Bank of the Ozarks (the Bank). The Company provides a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market, time deposit and individual retirement accounts.

