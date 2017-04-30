Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 190,730 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $95,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.74 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 5,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of 239% compared to the average volume of 1,511 call options.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.41.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,161.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

