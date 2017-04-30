Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.498 Million Position in Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 51,240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA were worth $7,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil SA during the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA by 57.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 74,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA by 47.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil SA by 79.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 795,298 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) opened at 14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. Telefonica Brasil SA has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.353 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefonica Brasil SA’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Telefonica Brasil SA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on VIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonica Brasil SA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

About Telefonica Brasil SA

Telefonica Brasil SA is a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil offering postpaid mobile services. The Company also operates as a fixed telecommunications company in the state of Sao Paulo. The Company markets its mobile services under its Vivo brand. It offers its clients a portfolio of products, including mobile and fixed voice, mobile data, fixed broadband, ultra-fast broadband, Pay television, information technology and digital services.

