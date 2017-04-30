Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Andersons Inc (ANDE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.74% of Andersons worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,199,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,046,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Andersons by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,856,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,153,000 after buying an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) opened at 37.35 on Friday. Andersons Inc has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. Andersons had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm earned $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Andersons Inc will post $2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is a diversified company. The Company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The Company also produces turf and cob products, and has a consumer retailing presence. The Company operates through segments, including Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient and Retail.

