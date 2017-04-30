Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 106,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Entegris worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 90.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) opened at 24.80 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company earned $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post $1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Entegris from $26.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc increased their target price on Entegris from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In other news, VP William James Shaner sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $217,383.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,664.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $212,648.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,915. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

