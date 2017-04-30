Bank of Montreal (BMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm earned $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) traded down 1.42% during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 436,548 shares. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.6685 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $426,590,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $138,022,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $112,103,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,292,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,835,000 after buying an additional 890,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,167,000 after buying an additional 478,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

