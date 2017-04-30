Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America Corp were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 103,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 9.1% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 147,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. Bank of America Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-sold-by-pennsylvania-trust-co.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie upgraded Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point lowered Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

In other Bank of America Corp news, Director Thomas D. Woods purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,830 shares in the company, valued at $972,162.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.