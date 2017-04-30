Analysts Anticipate Bank of America Corp (BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post $22.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22 billion to $22.65 billion. Bank of America Corp posted sales of $20.4 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will report full-year sales of $22.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.61 billion to $90.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $91.37 billion to $94.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America Corp.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bank of America Corp had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Bank of America Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bank of America Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America Corp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Woods bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,162.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Longer Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp by 20.8% in the third quarter. Longer Investments Inc. now owns 151,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp during the third quarter worth $194,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) traded down 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 69,384,908 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

About Bank of America Corp

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

