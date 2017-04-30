Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Grows By 29.5%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,828,512 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 8,359,941 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,468,783 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander, from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc downgraded Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Banco Santander, in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) traded up 1.09% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753,300 shares. Banco Santander, has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.046 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander,’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Banco Santander,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,350,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,772,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Banco Santander, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,247,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Santander, by 93.4% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,050,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 507,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Santander, by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 755,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 406,119 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander,

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

