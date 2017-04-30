Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 324,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $16,051,000. Verizon Communications comprises 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Lowe fs LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 45.91 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 72.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Vetr downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.38 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup Inc raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.25 to $53.38 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $1,610,119.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Gurnani sold 10,804 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $543,333.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,182.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,163 shares of company stock worth $2,786,879. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

