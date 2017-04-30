Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686,677 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.01. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous special dividend of $0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

