Ball Co. (BLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.66. Ball posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.
Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.
BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.
Shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.29% on Thursday, reaching $71.53. 1,302,576 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. Ball has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $82.24.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.27 per share, for a total transaction of $126,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at $243,766.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 2,671 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $198,482.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 203,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,126,617.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,076 shares of company stock worth $1,186,455. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.