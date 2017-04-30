Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business earned $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) traded down 2.21% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 138,708 shares of the company traded hands. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.44%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 12,500 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $53,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,978 shares of company stock worth $3,384,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 92.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 104,538 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 32.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 105.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/badger-meter-inc-bmi-set-to-announce-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMI. Sidoti raised shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.