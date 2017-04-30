Avid Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVID) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVID) opened at 5.605 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $9.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/avid-technology-inc-avid-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution.

