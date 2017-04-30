AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Given Equal weight Rating at Barclays PLC

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.54) price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price target on AVEVA Group plc from GBX 1,560 ($19.94) to GBX 1,850 ($23.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.21) price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on shares of AVEVA Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,848.33 ($23.63).

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) traded up 0.941526% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2046.308105. The company had a trading volume of 168,412 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,960.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,888.94. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.31 billion. AVEVA Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,481.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,149.00.

AVEVA Group plc Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc is a holding company. The Company provides engineering, design and information management software. It operates in three segments: Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Its engineer products include AVEVA Diagrams, AVEVA Electrical, AVEVA Engineering and AVEVA Instrumentation.

